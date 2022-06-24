EU leaders grant Ukraine, Moldova EU candidate status

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM European Union (EU) leaders have accepted Ukraine and Moldova as candidates for membership of the bloc, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

«Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment,» Michel announced on Twitter. EUCO is short for the European Council, which is currently being attended by EU leaders in Brussels.

The heads of state and government of the EU member states approved the European Commission's recommendation at the start of their two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday to Friday.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after the conflict with Russia began in Nthe end of February.

The country handed its application on Feb. 28. Moldova applied for EU membership on March 3.