EU may simplify visa regime for Kazakh nationals

At today’s briefing in Astana, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov informed mass media about the work carried out to simplify visa regime for Kazakhstani nationals entering the European Union, Kazinform reports.

He reminded of Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu’s visit to Brussels six months ago, during which he had a meeting with high-ranking representatives of the EU on visa-related issues.

“An agreement was reached that the European side would simplify visa issuance process for us. In continuation of this dialogue, through our embassy in Brussels we are carrying out a relevant work here," said Smadyarov.

He added that last week, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan, who oversees consular issues, met with a representative of European embassies accredited in Kazakhstan. According to Smadyarov, the European side confirmed its interest in this process. However, he did not specify the exact dates for facilitating visa procedures.

“There are 27 countries, it is not easy, we need to overcome all this and agree on simplifying the visa regime,” said Aibek Smadyarov.