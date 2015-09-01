EU members should share responsibility for asylum seekers: Merkel

BERLIN. KAZINFORM German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged here on Monday more European efforts to cope with the refugee issue and called for an equitable distribution of people who are seeking protection in Europe.

"Europe as a whole needs to move," Merkel told reporters, saying the member states of the European Union should share the responsibility for asylum seekers.

Speaking at her annual summer press conference, Merkel renewed her criticism on the recent violence against refugees in Germany, saying racists and right-wing extremists would face the full force of law if they attack refugees.

She called for sympathy for refugees and warned German citizens not to take part in anti-refugee demonstrations.

With a view to the rapidly growing number of refugees in Germany, the Chancellor said she believed that more flexibility was needed in governmental actions.

Merkel said the German government was working on a legislative initiative which facilitates the establishment of refugee shelters.

She added that Germany would also intensify its efforts to speed up processing procedures of refugee applications and increase the number of places in preliminary reception centers for refugees.

She also warned that the common passport-free Schengen area would be challenged if Europe could not agree on a swift solution regarding the refugee issue at a special meeting due to take place mid-September, Xinhuanet reports.