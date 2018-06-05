EU, OIC experts hail Astana’s role in global processes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed their opinions on Astana's role in tackling global problems, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At "Astana: The City of Peace" International Conference", EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian said that Kazakhstan is regarded as an engine promoting cooperation in the region, while Astana has become the center for the discussion of existing global problems. In this respect, he underlined that the EU hopes for Kazakhstan's help. "New technologies, future energy - all this will be reflected in our strategy. We see that the national strategy has improved in recent years, and reflects openness and transparency principles. We also welcome the initiatives of other major players in the region. In my opinion, Central Asia can play a key role as a bridge between Asia and Europe. The region will develop and flourish," he said.

He pointed out that Kazakhstan is a crucial strategic partner of the European Union, adding that the organization supports the process of modernization, sustainable development of regional cooperation because it is one of the best solutions to many of the challenges the region faces.



"Based on this experience, we adopted a comprehensive strategy for Central Asia in 2013. Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, we spoke of the fact that we want to expand cooperation with countries in the region. We will work together to implement a new strategy because it is one of the tools vital for sustainable development," Mr. Burian added.

In turn, Ekmeleddin İhsanoğlu, the 9th Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, highlighted the role of OIC-Kazakhstan relationship.

"I would like to pay a well-deserved tribute to Kazakhstan's foreign policy. My cooperation with the leadership indicates that Nursultan Nazarbayev is forward-thinking and has a very clear vision. By virtue of the crucial support of Kazakhstan, we have made great progress within the OIC. We held political summits, tackled issues related to the economy, technology. I managed to hold the first such technology summit in Istanbul. The second summit took place only owing to Astana and Nursultan Nazarbayev," he said.