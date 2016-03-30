ASTANA-BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels today, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting the sides mainly focused on the issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union in political, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh President noted that the EU is one of the most important vectors of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and crucial trade partner. Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention to the fact that half of the country's foreign trade falls at the EU share.

The Kazakh leader also stressed that this month the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament ratified the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU and expressed confidence that the signing of the document will elevate the bilateral cooperation to a brand new level.

For his part, Donald Tusk congratulated President Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan on the upcoming 25th anniversary of its independence, expressing hope that close Kazakhstan-EU partnership will solidify despite recessionary trends in the global economy.

