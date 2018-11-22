EN
    20:11, 22 November 2018 | GMT +6

    EU organized press tour for Kazakh journalists in Brussels

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During 19-23 November, Kazakh journalists are taking part in the press tour in Brussels (Belgium) organized by the European Union for the Central Asian media representatives. 

    The program envisages visits to the European institutions as the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, the European Commission, the European External Action Service and an introduction to the work of the journalist pool in Brussels. Also, within the framework of the visit, the participants will cover the EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.

    The list of Kazakh journalists participating in media tour was announced on 26 June 2018 following the results of a media contest dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan. The contest was organized by the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan jointly with the Mediaschool of Kazmedia, and with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan. It aimed at expanding and strengthening relations between the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan, creating an open dialogue and raising awareness about the European Union in the media community of Kazakhstan.

