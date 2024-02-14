EU pledges €10mln to UNICEF for child education in Jordan

The European Union (EU) has pledged €10 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to enhance the educational opportunities and well-being of vulnerable children and youth across Jordan, PETRA reported.

This funding initiative aims to bolster integration efforts and educational facilities, particularly in refugee camps and local centers.



According to an official statement released by UNICEF in Jordan on Wednesday, the partnership initiative titled "Education and Local Programs for the Most Vulnerable Syrian Children and Children of Host Communities in Jordan" is set to benefit over 36,000 children and adolescents residing in Syrian refugee camps, ensuring access to quality education.



Moreover, the funding will also extend support to approximately 9,000 vulnerable children and youth from various backgrounds, including Jordanians, Syrians, and individuals of other nationalities.



This support encompasses a comprehensive array of learning opportunities, child protection measures, and skill development programs, all facilitated through Makani centers.



Commenting on the partnership, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, the European Union Ambassador to Jordan, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Today, we reaffirm our enduring partnership with the Ministry of Education and UNICEF, spanning over a decade. Through this €10 million program, our goal is to ensure that 45,000 Syrian refugees and Jordanian students receive quality education within camp schools and local centers, as they represent our future wealth."



Echoing these sentiments, Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF's representative in Jordan, expressed gratitude for the continued support from the European Union.



He highlighted the importance of providing essential learning, skills, and protection to children and youth, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping a prosperous future.



UNICEF's Makani program, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, aims to empower vulnerable children and adolescents in Jordan, enabling them to make positive contributions to their communities.



Through a network of centers offering integrated services, including early childhood development, child protection, education, youth engagement, and skill-building initiatives, UNICEF seeks to foster holistic development among the country's youth population.



Additionally, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF is working towards enhancing the adaptability of the Jordanian education system to accommodate Syrian refugees, thereby ensuring equitable access to quality education in government schools.



The European Union's commitment to supporting UNICEF's endeavors in Jordan dates back to the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011, reflecting a longstanding dedication to improving the lives of children and youth in the region.