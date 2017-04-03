EU recognises Astana process contribution to Syria talks

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The EU recognises the contribution to re-establish cessation of hostilities and notes the establishment of the trilateral mechanism in the Astana meetings to ensure compliance with the ceasefire. This is stated in the final document adopted by EU Council on Foreign Relations in Luxembourg on Monday, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

"The EU firmly believes that there can be no military solution to the conflict and is committed to the unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian State", said in EU Council conclusions.

It is noted that "only a credible political solution, as defined in UNSCR 2254 and the 2012 Geneva Communiqué will ensure the stability of Syria and enable a decisive defeat of Da'esh and other UN-designated terrorist groups in Syria". Also, the EU strongly supports the work of UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura and the resumption of the talks in Geneva.

"Progress in Geneva will depend on efforts to reduce violence and build confidence on the ground. In this context, the Council recognises the contribution made to re-establish a full cessation of hostilities and notes the establishment of the trilateral mechanism in the Astana meetings to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire", noted in Council's conclusions.

However, the heads of EU foreign affairs express "serious concern at the continuing violence".

"The Council urges all sides to respect the ceasefire and calls on Russia, Turkey and Iran, to live up to their commitments as the guarantors, to ensure its full implementation", EU Council says.

"Further meetings in this context should achieve progress in securing full unhindered country-wide humanitarian access, the lifting of sieges and the release of all arbitrarily detained persons, especially women and children, in line with UNSCR 2268", underlined in the document.