EU records $10.3B trade deficit in H1
The bloc's exports reached €998.4 billion ($1.128 trillion) in January-June, indicating a rise of 4.2%, year-on-year.
In the first six months of this year, the EU's imports from the rest of the world also increased 4.9% to total at €1 trillion ($1.138 trillion).
One euro was traded for $1.13 on average in the January-June period this year.
Eurostat data also showed that the U.S. was the bloc's main trading partner, receiving €219.4 billion ($247.9 billion) of EU goods in the first half.
The U.S. was followed by China, Switzerland, Russia and Turkey.
The EU's exports to Turkey shrunk by 19% to €35.9 billion ($40.6 billion), while its imports from the country increased 3.9% to hit €39.6 billion ($44.7 billion) during the same period.
China was the number one import source for the EU at €199.6 billion ($225 billion) -- nearly 20% of total imports.