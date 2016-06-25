EU referendum: Moody's cut UK's credit outlook to 'negative'

LONDON. KAZINFORM The UK has had its credit rating outlook downgraded to "negative" by the ratings agency Moody's after the country voted to leave the EU.

Moody's said the result would herald "a prolonged period of uncertainty".

Meanwhile, PM David Cameron is under pressure to speed up "divorce" talks with the EU after Brussels said exit negotiations should start immediately.

EU head Jean-Claude Juncker said it was "not an amicable divorce", but it was "not a tight love affair anyway".

Moody's said the referendum result would have "negative implications for the country's medium-term growth outlook", and it lowered the UK's long term issuer and debt ratings to "negative" from "stable".



