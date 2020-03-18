EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:11, 18 March 2020 | GMT +6

    EU shuts its external borders to fight coronavirus

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Union will shut its foreign borders for 30 days as the bloc attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

    The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, confirmed the unprecedented measures at a joint press briefing on Tuesday with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting by video conference with the leaders of the 27 EU member states, EFE reports.


