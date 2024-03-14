EU Special Representative for Central Asia takes part in ‘Tusau Kesu’ ceremony

Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, took part in the ‘Tusau Kesu’ ceremony at the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium on the eve of the Nauryz celebrations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

‘Tusau Kesu’ which literary means ‘cutting of fetters’ is one of the important traditions of Kazakh people. It symbolizes the first steps of a child.

Photo credit: Official X account of Terhi Hakala

The parents of little Aisha who turned one year old recently chose Terhi Hakala to perform the Tusau Kesu ceremony. Aisha's father Almas Dissyukov serves as an advisor to the Kazakh Embassy.

Representatives of the European External Action Service and diplomatic mission also attended the event.