EU Special Representative Terhi Hakala commends EU-Kazakhstan coop

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Ministry of Italy is hosting the 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, noted today's conference is held to access progress in the two-year joint work of the European Union and the Central Asian countries in the environment, climate change, and water resources.

Speaking about the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation, the EU Special Representative hailed it as high.

«We praise Kazakhstan's role in the EU-CA multilateral cooperation. We should continue our cooperation in the future. I'd like to note that the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, have also been promoting interregional cooperation in the protection of the environment, climate, and water resources,» said Hakala.

She went on to call for joint work to address the current challenges of climate change, the use of new technologies, and renewable energy, noting much can be done.

In November last year the European Union launched the Team Europe Initiative on water, energy and climate change in Central Asia aimed at promoting regional cooperation and management for sustainable development as well as increasing investment in integrated blue and green transition in the region.

The 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation is set to focus on issues regarding water resources, the environment, climate change, sustainable development, challenges and opportunities to accelerate the green transition and promote green investments, including the EU initiative 'Team Europe' on water, energy, and climate in Central Asia.