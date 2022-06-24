EN
    11:42, 24 June 2022 | GMT +6

    EU to allocate €1 million for Afghanistan

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission made a decision to send €1 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a statement issued by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič it is said that «the European Union will mobilize €1 million as an emergency aid for Afghanistan.»

    «Deadly earthquake aggravates the existing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The EU field staff is still assessing the extent of the destruction. More than 1,000 Afghans have been killed and even greater number has been injured. As per preliminary data, 270,000 people living in the affected areas need emergency support. The EU is ready to provide assistance,» the statement reads .

    The EU collaborates with its partners in Afghanistan including non-governmental organizations and the United Nations to promptly respond to the situation and deliver goods to the remote and hard-to-reach areas.

    The funding will be spent on provision of medical treatment, water supply, sanitation and hygiene services, and provision of housing and protection for the most affected and disadvantaged groups.



