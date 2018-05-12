EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:46, 12 May 2018 | GMT +6

    EU to hold talks with countries of Central Asia in Ashgabat

    None
    None
    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The annual EU-Central Asia High Level Political and Security Dialogue is planned to be held in Ashgabat in the coming weeks, Head of the EU Liaison Office in Turkmenistan Lubomir Frebort said in his welcoming speech on the occasion of Europe Day, Nebit-Gaz, online newspaper of the country's Oil and Gas Complex, reported.


    This negotiating mechanism is one of the elements of regular political contacts between Central Asia and the EU, he said.

    The EU official noted that partnership between the EU and Turkmenistan is being built in such areas as trade, energy and transport, Trend reports.

    The EU is one of the three biggest trade partners of Turkmenistan with mutual trade value of 1.6 billion euros, according to the report.

    Tags:
    Central Asia EU Turkmenistan Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!