    18:03, 24 December 2020 | GMT +6

    EU travel, border chaos due to new UK coronavirus strain

    MADRID. KAZINFORM The discovery of a new highly infectious strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has caused severe travel disruption in the European Union, where some countries have extended border closures for UK travelers, while others have lifted the travel bans, albeit with restrictions remaining in place.

    The new mutation has already been detected in several EU countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, while officials in Ireland are presuming that the strain is already spreading in the country, although they have not yet confirmed that, EFE-EPA reports.


