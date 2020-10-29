EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:27, 29 October 2020 | GMT +6

    EU urges swift, united action as Covid second wave rolls across Europe

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the Covid-19 situation across the European Union was «very worrying» and urged member states to start preparing infrastructure for an eventual vaccine and to work closely on data sharing.

    «All the data points to a rapid expansion of the virus in all of Europe,» the president of the EU’s Commission said. «We find ourselves deep in a second wave,» she added, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!