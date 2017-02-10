EU welcomes Nazarbayev’s initiatives – Peter Burian

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Union welcomes the Kazakh President's initiatives on constitutional reform and Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian said it in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.

“We welcome the initiative on redistribution of power,” said Peter Burian.

“It is important both for Kazakhstan and the European Union to have a balance of powers between the government institutions. It is one of elements of stability and development of the state. Our Extended Partnership Agreement will also be used for the support of reformist steps. In this regard, we are ready to share our experience,” Peter Burian said.

Nevertheless, the Diplomat warned Kazakhstan of blind copying the experience of the EU countries.

“Our countries have passed various transformation processes and Kazakhstan would be interested in studying these models. We should consider also some errors which your countries made in this process of transformation,” he said.

“The democratic institutions, the rule of law and human rights are the important elements of the country’s stability. We will welcome if the constitutional reforms focus on these issues,” Perer Burian added.

In his opinion, ‘these values can be a prerequisite for soonest integration of Kazakhstan into the global economic trade system.’

Commenting on the President’s Address, the expert said that Kazakhstan ‘has all opportunities for choosing the best development directions.

“Of course, it is impossible to build economy based upon energy only. You need diversification and modernization. In this regard, N.Nazarbayev’s decision seems to be right. You need new sources of economic rise and new drivers of economic development,” Peter Burian stressed.

He is confident that the upcoming EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition will contribute to the implementation of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan.

“EXPO 2017 will demonstrate the trends of innovative development and will help define the areas for development. The advantages and opportunities will be used fully,” he noted.

According to him, the European Union backs Kazakhstan’s efforts on accession to the club of 30 most developed countries of the world.

“Almost all countries of the EU are the members of the OECD and we support Kazakhstan’s objective to integrate into this organization. We are waiting for you in this club,” Peter Burian concluded.