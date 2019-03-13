EU: Women give first birth at 29

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Women gave birth to their first child in the EU at the age of 29.1 years on an average, the bloc's statistical office announced Tuesday.

Eurostat said the mean age has gradually increased over five years, up from 28.7 in 2013.

Official figures revealed that 5.07 million babies were born in the EU in 2017, versus 5.15 million in 2016, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Among the 5.07 million births, 45 percent concerned a first child, 36 percent a second child and 19 percent a third or subsequent child," Eurostat said.

Across the EU, five percent of the first births were by teenage mothers -- women aged less than 20 -- and around three percent were by women aged 40 and above.

The statistical office also noted that the total fertility rate in the 28-member bloc stood at 1.59 births per woman as of 2017.

Among member states, the highest rate was seen in France with 1.90 births per woman, followed by Sweden with 1.78, and Ireland with 1.77.