Eubank win over Golovkin would be bigger than Hatton-Tszyu - Eddie Hearn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter Eddie Hearn believes that Chris Eubank Jr.'s victory over Kazakhstani undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin would be bigger than Ricky Hatton's win over Kostya Tszyu.

"With all due respect to Kostya Tszyu, he was at the back end of his career when he fought Ricky Hatton (in Manchester in 2005) and it was his last fight. But Golovkin is bang in his prime, there has never been a worse time to fight GGG than now. I don't think there's ever been a fighter of his magnitude to come to the UK, ever," Hearn said.



Eubank Jr. and Golovkin's teams are currently negotiating the possibility of holding a fight in the UK, according to Boxingscene.com.



Source: Sports.kz