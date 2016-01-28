Eurasia Agroholding, China’s COFCO to build tomato paste processing plants in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Eurasia Agroholding group of companies and China's COFCO will build export-oriented tomato paste processing plants in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. Executive Director of COFCO Sergazy Issembayev told it in an interview to Kazinform.

“Our group of companies has been included in the program of Kazakhstan-China cooperation in the field of industrialization and investments. The program aims at implementation of 52 projects. Together with China’s large company COFCO we are implementing a project on production of tomato paste in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions,” said Issembayev on the sidelines of the session of the Kazakh-Chinese Joint Commission for Cooperation in Industrialization and Investments.

The financial part of the project has already been agreed. The project’s development strategy has been developed. Each plant will employ more than 1 thousand people.

“In 2016, we will start building the first plant which capacity will make 4 thousand tonnes of tomato paste per day. The products will be exported to China and Europe,” he added.