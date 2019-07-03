EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 03 July 2019 | GMT +6

    EURASIA MUSIC HUB, the first International Practical Conference, to take place

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 4-5 July 2019 will be held EURASIA MUSIC HUB - the first international practical conference, professional platform for exchange of experience in the field of world music.

    A goal of the International Practical Conference is to create a platform where professional, strategic and economic interests of musicians, producers and directors associated with the music industry intersect, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

    UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office will take part in a round table on the topic: Promoting the Cultural Diversity of contemporary music.

    More information: here

    Tags:
    UNESCO Almaty Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!