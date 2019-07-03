EURASIA MUSIC HUB, the first International Practical Conference, to take place

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 4-5 July 2019 will be held EURASIA MUSIC HUB - the first international practical conference, professional platform for exchange of experience in the field of world music.

A goal of the International Practical Conference is to create a platform where professional, strategic and economic interests of musicians, producers and directors associated with the music industry intersect, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office will take part in a round table on the topic: Promoting the Cultural Diversity of contemporary music.

