    13:00, 04 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Eurasia Week to take place in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eurasia Week Forum will be held in Astana in August this year at EXPO-2017. This was announced at a meeting of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

    The agenda included 24 items.

    the Board discussed economy sectors, which have greatest potential for integration, reducing barriers within the internal market, as well as carrying out "Anticounterfeit" Annual International Forum.

    The Anti-Counterfeit Forum is an international platform for constructive dialogue between representatives of government, business, science, rights holders, manufacturers, authors and the public on matters regarding the fight against counterfeit products, protecting intellectual property and forming a civilized market for goods and services.

    The parties determined a list of areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Win-win solutions were achieved for all items on the agenda of the EEC meeting, aimed at further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

     

    Eurasian Economic Union EXPO 2017 Astana
