Eurasian Academy of Architects may appear in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The idea of creating the Eurasian Academy of Architects was announced at the International Congress of Architects held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During this conference, we came up with an idea of creating the International Academy of Eurasia Architecture that would consolidate the best creative ideas of architects in this space. In view of the fact that the idea of Eurasianism was for the first time ever announced by our President, and that he made many efforts to create the Eurasian Economic Union, which is now successfully developing. Being a part of this process, architects also want to create their own academy," head of the International Association of Architects' Unions, Honored Architect of Kazakhstan Serik Rustambekov told a briefing at the Kazakh Ministry of Culture.

According to him, many participants of the Congress were supportive of locating the future Eurasian Academy of Architects in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. However, the final decision on the location of the institution has not been made yet. Mr. Rustambekov also mentioned that the discussion was also about the format of the Academy.

"There was much discussion about what the academy should be like. And we believe that the resolution of our conference will include an item on the establishment of this academy. (...) It will let us enrich our culture and bridge the gap between the older generation of architects and those young architects who follow us," he clarified.

The International Congress of Architects started on July 16. It was attended by architects from the countries near and far abroad and their Kazakh colleagues, as well as representatives of government agencies and businesses.