Eurasian Book Fair in Astana to welcome 150 publishers' and book organizations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eurasian Book Fair 2018 will bring together publishing houses, book selling organizations, cultural and study centres of CIS member states, Europe and Asia, our correspondent reports.

Above 155 publishers' and book organizations from 18 countries such as Russia, Poland, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Turkey, China, India, Albania and others confirmed their participation in the international book fair. It is expected to be a grandiose book feast.



The number of participants in 2018 has almost doubled against 2017. Last year there were 80 exponents from 14 countries.



A Poetry Slam, a non-formal artistic competition for young poets, will take place for the first time as part of the fair. The youngest participants will also enjoy master classes "How to write a book?" by well-known Kazakhstani writer Liliya Klaus and Russian writer, script writer and playwright Yevgeniya Dekina.



Another highlight is a contest of art designers and special events for illustrators.



The fair will run from April 25 until April 28.