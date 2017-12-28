Eurasian Development Bank asked to prepare strategy on cooperation with Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov would like the Eurasian Development Bank to prepare a separate strategy on cooperation with Belarus. The invitation was extended as the Belarusian head of government met with EDB Chairman of the Board Andrei Belyaninov on 27 December, BelTA has learned.

Andrei Kobyakov noted: "We know that the bank's development strategy is about to undergo adjustments. We strongly hope that Belarus will be part of that strategy, too. We would also like to invite you to consider preparing a custom strategy on EDB-Belarus cooperation where the main reference points we will keep in mind as we advance our cooperation will be clearly stipulated." Belarus has already worked in this manner with other international financial institutions.



Belarus also looks forward to the resumption of project financing and to larger volumes of project financing. "The volume of cooperation has been somewhat reduced recently but we hope we will fix the situation soon," said the prime minister.

Andrei Kobyakov said he was confident that the Eurasian Development Bank's efforts will contribute to further advancement of integration processes in the Eurasian space. Belarus is ready to offer projects with a good integration effect with a view to reaching this goal.



Andrei Belyaninov mentioned the bank's intention to advance relations with Belarus and suggested holding that day's meeting as a working conference taking into account the representative nature of the Belarusian delegation in order to discuss interaction prospects.



The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial organization. It was established by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with a view to contributing to the development of the market economies of the participating states, to their sustainable economic growth, and the expansion of mutual trade and economic ties. The EDB charter capital stands at $7 billion. The EDB member states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .