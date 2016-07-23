Eurasian Economic Commission holds talks with African Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission has established contacts with the African Union, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

An EEC delegation led by Member of the Board (the Minister) on Integration and Macroeconomics Tatyana Volovaya conducted the negotiations with the Commission of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. "It was the first ever meeting between representatives of the EEC and the African Union. The parties had a constructive dialogue on the development of integration within the framework of the associations. The parties noted the interest in establishing closer and systemic contacts between the EEC and the Commission of the African Union, primarily with a view to sharing the integration experiences in the areas of mutual interest," the press service noted.



During the visit to Addis Ababa the EEC held a presentation of the Eurasian Economic Union in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia. Minister Tatyana Volovaya held talks with Alemayehu Gujo, State Minister of Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of Ethiopia. The parties noted the mutual interest in establishing contacts and developing cooperation.



The African Union is an international intergovernmental organization, which unites 54 states of Africa. The Commission of the African Union is its executive authority based in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.