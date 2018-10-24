Eurasian Economic Commission praises Belarusian project for EAEU digital agenda

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' project Eurasian Factoring Platform has won the nomination The Best Technological Solutions for Implementing the EAEU Digital Agenda in the final stage of the international contest of innovative projects Eurasian Digital Platforms. Results of the contest were summed up during the international forum Eurasian Week 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia, representatives of the Belarusian Communications and Informatization Ministry told BelTA.

The Belarusian project provides for creating a digital integration platform for developing and financing mutual trade of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in addition to ensuring the full cycle and traceability at all stages of the digital deal between the seller and the buyer in the course of domestic transboundary factoring.

It is the first time the Eurasian Economic Commission has arranged the contest Eurasian Digital Platforms. Not only experienced developers of technology solutions but young entrepreneurs could take part in the contest. About 200 innovative projects were submitted for the contest, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.