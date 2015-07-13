BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The parliaments of all member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have ratified the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the organization and are now required to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) about it in accordance with the established procedure, Kyrgyz Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov told TASS on Monday.

"The fact that the parliaments have ratified the agreement is a very important step, and its opens us the way to the EAEU," he said. "However, to ensure that the laws on ratification come into force, it's necessary to go through a few more technical procedures." In particular, the union's member-countries must notify the EEC about the decisions through diplomatic channels. "As soon as the commission receives the last notice of ratification, the treaty will come into effect," the minister said. "Which means that the decision on the date of opening the customs borders will be made by the EEC." Pankratov noted that there was an agreement between the member-countries that, as soon as the agreement formally entered into force, "customs officers would leave their duty stations", and all "administration procedures would be terminated." Kyrgyzstan, which of all the EAEU member-counties has a common border only with Kazakhstan, decided to join the organization in the spring of 2011. The treaty on its accession to the union was signed last December. Apart from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the EAEU also comprises Russia, Armenia and Belarus, TASS reports.