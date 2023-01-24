Eurasian Economic Forum with participation of heads of state due on 24-25 May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Forum with the participation of the heads of the EAEU member states is scheduled to be held on 24-25 May, BelTA learned from the Eurasian Economic Commission.

«Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Andrei Slepnev chaired the first meeting of the program committee for the second Eurasian Economic Forum, which will be held under the motto»Eurasian Integration in a Multipolar World«this year. The event, the plenary session of which will be attended by the heads of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, is scheduled for 24-25 May, prior to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. According to the regulatory legal acts of the EEC, the Eurasian Economic Forum is held annually in the country chairing the EAEU, which is the Russian Federation this year,» the EEC said.

At the meeting of the program committee, representatives of the authorized departments and business of the EAEU member states and the EEC structural units discussed the general concept and tentative content of the forum, possible topics for panel discussions and events on its sidelines.

«Since the primary focus of the forum is to discuss the EEU's role in the modern world, breakout sessions and dialogue events will highlight the most relevant topics of the international agenda - the ideological foundations of modern Eurasianism, the strategic objectives of the EAEU for decades to come, digital transformation, climate challenges and the consolidated response of the union to them, energy and food security, relations with the SCO countries, BRICS, ASEAN, the states of Africa and the Arab East,» the EEC noted.

