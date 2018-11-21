Eurasian economic integration agenda to be discussed in Moscow on Nov 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 13th international conference Eurasian Economic Integration will take place in Moscow on 22 November, BelTA cites the press service of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Taking part in the conference will be heads of ministries and agencies, the Eurasian Economic Commission, national companies, representatives of international financial organizations, scientific and business circles of the EDB member states, foreign scientists and experts. The plenary session will highlight the agenda of the Eurasian integration, its prospects and the challenges the EAEU faces, the bank said.

One of the key topics to be discussed is the formation of the EAEU single payment space in national currencies. Participants will discuss the strengthening of their role in export/import payments within the EAEU and in a Greater Eurasia. Experts will identify ways to overcome the existing obstacles and restrictions in the area. The forum participants will also focus on the development of the concept and roadmap of the single capital market in the EAEU. The prospects for expanding the geography of Eurasian integration will be in the center of attention.

"The conference serves as an effective tool for communication and exchange of information for representatives of financial institutions, authorities, economic entities of the bank's member states," the bank said.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial institution founded by Russia and Kazakhstan in January 2006 with the mission to facilitate the development of market economies, sustainable economic growth, and the expansion of mutual trade and other economic ties in its member states. The EDB's authorized capital totals $7 billion. The member states of the bank are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.