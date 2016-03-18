MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission has started discussing the format of the common digital space of the Eurasian Economic Union. The statement was made by Karine Minasyan, member of the Board (Minister) for Internal Markets, Informatization, and Information and Communication Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), after the session of the EEC Council in Moscow on 17 March, BelTA has learned.

The EEC Minister said that the draft concept for forming the common digital space of the Eurasian Economic Union is supposed to be developed by 1 December.

By that time the relevant research work will be done, economic integration effects from creating the common digital space will be calculated.

A quarter of the global economy is expected to become digital by 2025. "We need to understand what policy the Eurasian Economic Union will pursue in this field," said Karine Minasyan.

The common digital space is expected to remove barriers that impede online trade. Transfer services and the market of digital technologies will be able to grow as well.

Karine Minasyan added that the work is at the very beginning now. In particular, consultations with the Eurasian Economic Union member states have begun to determine priorities of the common digital space. The Eurasian Economic Commission and Belarus have already had such consultations, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.