    22:00, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam sign Agreement on free trade zone creation

    None
    None
    BURABAY. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam signed an Agreement on creation of a free trade zone.

    The signing ceremony was held after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan. The document was signed by prime ministers of the EAEU member states and Vietnam.

    The Agreement became the first international document on free trade zone concluded between the EAEU (currently comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, which is now finalizing ratification procedures on joining the union) and the third party, Kazinform refers to TASS.

