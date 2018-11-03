Eurasian Economic Union eager to become WTO observer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has given instructions to consider the possibility of getting the WTO observer status for the Eurasian Economic Union, the Eurasian Economic Commission press service told BelTA after the latest session of the council in Astana, Kazakhstan.

According to the source, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has instructed the authorized bodies of the EAEU member states to weigh the possibility of the EAEU's participation in the WTO work as an observer via permanent representatives of the EAEU member states in the World Trade Organization.



Participants of the session also made decisions concerning integration, trade, industry, transport, digitization of EAEU economies. The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission discussed the agenda of the forthcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be submitted for consideration of the EAEU heads of state in Saint Petersburg in December 2018.



In particular, participants of the session discussed the enforcement and implementation of the provisional agreement on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, the enforcement of the agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and China, the main areas of the EAEU's international work in 2019, efforts to advance manufacturing cooperation of the EAEU member states in providing space and geoinformation services using national sources of Earth remote sensing data, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.