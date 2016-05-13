Eurasian Economic Union economy expected to start growing in 2017-2018

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union economy is expected to start growing in 2017-2018. The projections were mentioned by Tatiana Valovaya, member of the Board (Minister) for Main Integration and Macroeconomic Areas of the Eurasian Economic Commission, during the press conference in Moscow on 12 May, BelTA has learned.

The Minister reminded that in 2015 the GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union member states dropped by a total of 3.1%. "We also saw the slowdown of economic growth at the beginning of this year. We expect that in 2016 the Eurasian Economic Union economy will drop by 1.4%," she said.



At the same time Tatiana Valovaya underlined that economic growth in the Eurasian Economic Union will be resumed in 2017-2018. "We see reassuring signals indicating that by 2017 economic growth will return to the estimated values," noted the Minister for Main Integration and Macroeconomic Areas of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.