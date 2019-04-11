Eurasian Economic Union may sign agreement on free trade zone with Serbia in October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The agreement of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on a free trade zone with Serbia is due to be signed in October 2019, member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Veronika Nikishina said at the international conference "From Idea to Reality: 25th Anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev's Eurasian Initiative," that is being held in the city of Nur-Sultan on Thursday, TASS reports.

"This year we ended negotiations with Serbia and are now launching the procedure for the signing of this agreement. We hope to sign it in October," Nikishina said.



She noted that "just a step separates" the EAEU from "the end of negotiations with Singapore on a free trade zone." "If we evince patience and will aimed at achieving results - we also want to sign this agreement this year," the member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission explained.

The conference gathered about 300 people, including management representatives for the Eurasian Economic Commission, the parliaments and the Russian and Kazakhstani foreign ministries.