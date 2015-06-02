Eurasian Economic Union ready to cooperate on free trade zone with Asia-Pacific -Russia PM

GORKI. KAZINFORM - The first free trade zone agreement signed by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with a third nation paves the way to the Union for the new similar agreements, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"It [the agreement between the EAEU and Vietnam signed on Friday - TASS] merely opens the door to the Eurasian Economic Union to prepare similar preferential trade and investment agreements with our countries, including Asia-Pacific nations," the prime minister said. The agreement with Vietnam is "the most serious event," Medvedev added.

A joint action plan in the finance and economic sphere was approved at summit meetings of CIS and EAEU in Kazakhstan on May 29, Medvedev said.

"A turnover decline is observed recently for a host of nations and we are concerned about that," the Russian prime minister said. "We agreed to deepen the trade cooperation and to continue working on elimination of barriers preventing the mutual access to the markets of each other," he added, Kazinform refers to TASS.