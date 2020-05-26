Eurasian Economic Union to discuss system to support citizens amid pandemic

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Plans have been made to discuss the creation of a system to provide social and medical support to citizens in conditions of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus infection, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

According to the source, labor migrants have been hit hard by the temporary restrictions introduced by various countries. This is why the commission and the EAEU member states are working out measures on cooperation in the sphere of healthcare and the counteraction of the spread of infectious diseases. The measures will be implemented within the framework of the strategic guidelines on the development of Eurasian economic integration till 2025. Apart from that, the countries intend to discuss the creation of a system to provide social and medical support to citizens in pandemic conditions.

Plans are in place to consider beefing up the role of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development in the development and implementation of prompt anticrisis and stabilization measures meant to ensure economic stability and financial support for the private sector of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in pandemic conditions.