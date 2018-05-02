Eurasian Economic Union to sign free trade area agr't with Iran in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will sign a free trade area agreement with Iran on May 17 in Astana, our correspondent reports.

"The temporary agreement (for 3 years) will be signed at the platform of the annual Astana Economic Forum to build a free trade area with Iran. As a result of negotiations, Iran will provide tariff concessions for 246 items," National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov told the Government session on Wednesday. "Thus, gaining easy terms, Kazakhstan's producers will get the chances to bolster export by more than 30 times. Currently, Kazakhstan carries on negotiations on signing free trade area agreements with India, Egypt, Israel and Singapore."



Besides, the EAEU and China plan to ink a trade and economic cooperation agreement on May 17 within the Astana Economic Forum.