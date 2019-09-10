Eurasian Fashion Week kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The new international fashion platform of the Eurasian continent, the EURASIAN FASHION WEEK IN ALMATY, has kicked off for the first time in Almaty.

The final of the international competition of young designers, Fashion for Future, is to take place on the Day 1 of the Fashion Week. The winner will get a chance to study at the summer school of the European Institute of Design in Milan. Besides, the grand prix holder will have an opportunity to show collections at the next Eurasian Fashion Week.

The Eurasian Fashion Week is to be held at the Forum Shopping Mall on September 10-12. On September 13-14 it will take place at Dostyk Plaza.

14 designers not only from Kazakhstan but also from Belarus, Ukraine, South Korea and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Almaty to display their collections. Besides, various panel discussions and master-classes on the development of local brands and other key issues of the fashion industry, existing state programs and potential state investment, the EBRD programs will be held as part of the fashion event.

As the organizers noted, the event is called to promote the country’s fashion industry globally, develop the event and fashion tourism and enhance Almaty city standing as a fashion capital of Central Asia and support the country’s light industry.

The project is organized by the Almaty city administration and Visit Almaty and is called to bring together the world’s famous designers and to open new names.