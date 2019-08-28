Eurasian Fashion Week to take place in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set hold the Eurasian Fashion Week, a new international platform showcasing fashion and style of the entire Eurasian continent. The event will bring together world-class designers and discover new names in the world of fashion, Kazinform reports.

The Eurasian Fashion Week will take place in Nur-Sultan on August 28, 29 and 30 and in Almaty on September 10, 11 and 12. The event will draw together editors of top fashion Russian and Italian publications, journalists, bloggers, street style photographers and models.

Among the participants are Henry-Philippe Maidou (IMI & KIMI France), Zhanar Shurayeva and Gulmira Kedelbayeva (Quraq Korpe, Kazakhstan), Sergey Shabunin (Sergey Shabunin SS), Olga and Tatyana Stan (Endorfin, Kazakhstan), KimJiman (Man.G, South Korea), Yelena Przhonskaya (Przhonskaya, Ukraine), Dinara Ratsko (DinaRatsko, Kyrgyzstan), Yekaterina Zabolotnova (Kate Zabolotnova, Kyrgyzstan), Meruert Shakerbayeva (Shakerbay, Kazakhstan) and others.

In the framework of the Fashion Week international guests of the event will carry out educational master classes. In addition, leading organizations of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Atameken» and the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) plan to organize panel discussions and workshops on existing state programs and potential government investments as well as development and creation of a local brand.

For more information please visit https://www.eurasianfashionweek.com/ or @efw.kz

