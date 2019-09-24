Eurasian idea of Nursultan Nazarbayev is of vital importance for governments and parliaments, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is symbolic that today’s parliamentary forum is taking place in the landmark year which marks the 25th anniversary of the idea of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the Eurasian integration.

As is known, Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested first this large-scale initiative in 1994 at the Moscow State University,» Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis said addressing the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments.

As he stated, certain proposals and recommendations of the Eurasian parliamentarians will contribute to building up a strategic, open and sustainable multilateral partnership of the Eurasian nations. The international initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan aimed at development and strengthening the unprecedented project themed the Greater Eurasia yields tangible results today and are of vital importance not only for the governments but also for the parliaments.

As earlier reported, the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments brings together parliamentary delegations from 65 states of Europe and Asia, 14 international parliamentary organizations.