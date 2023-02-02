Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

Attending the meeting are Prime Ministers Alikhan Smailov, Nikol Pashinyan, Roman Golovchenko, Akylbek Japarov, and Mikhail Mishustin.

Regulation of the EAEU alcohol market, preparation of the draft international treaty on a common gas market, as well as the activity of the Union’s regional development institutions are expected to be discussed during the meeting in a narrow format.

«I’m sure decisions to be made will greatly contribute and give a new impetus to the further development of our integration grouping,» said Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov, addressing his EAEU counterparts.