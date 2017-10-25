EN
    22:15, 25 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Eurasian Intergovernmental Council signs joint documents in Yerevan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several documents were signed at a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan (Armenia), according to the official website of Kazakhstan's prime minister. 

    In particular, the participants adopted decisions on working out initiatives within the framework of the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union and drafting a plan of action to implement the main directions and stages of the EAEU coordinated transport policy for 2018-2020.

    The council signed resolutions on a plan of action to eliminate withdrawals and restrictions on the EAEU home market in 2018-2019, on setting up a body to investigate aviation accidents, forming a system to exchange information within the common electric energy market, drafting an agreement on identification marks for goods, and holding a Eurasian Week expo in 2018-2020. The council signed instructions on a draft agreement on navigation along with some other instructions, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .

