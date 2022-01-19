Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Nur-Sultan in February

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene for a meeting in Nur-Sultan on 24-25 February,official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told a briefing for the press in Moscow on 19 January, BelTA has learned.

«We are planning to hold the meeting in Nur-Sultan on 24-25 February. We are working on the agenda,» Iya Malkina said when asked about the date of the meeting of the prime ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA reports.