Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to convene in Vitebsk in October

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled to take place in Vitebsk in October, BelTA learned from a source in the Eurasian Economic Commission.



"The prime ministers decided to choose a different place to hold a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. They have already convened in Russia, namely in Sochi and Saint Petersburg. Therefore, the next session will take place in October, however not in Minsk, but in Vitebsk," the source said. He added that the work on the agenda of the forthcoming session is still in progress, BelTA reports.