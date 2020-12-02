Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to discuss integration strategy, removal of restrictions in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The key items on the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 4 December will be the draft integration strategy until 2025 and the removal of restrictions on the common market of the Eurasian Economic Union, Iya Malkina, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told an press briefing on 2 December, BelTA has learned.

«The key issues on the agenda will be the strategic areas of the development of the Eurasian integration until 2025 and the list of exemptions and restrictions in the EAEU internal market to be eliminated in 2021-2022,» Iya Malkina said, BelTA reports.

According to her, the agenda of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council includes nine issues. Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the EEC Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation, will report on the status of the amendments to the technical regulations on food safety. «The amendments are needed to address the problem of different interpretations of the tests of residues of veterinary medicines in animal products, including processed products,» Iya Malkina noted.

The prime ministers will also be updated on the progress of the work to devise the rules to determine the country of origin of certain types of goods for public procurement purposes. «In the future, this will contribute to the development of the Eurasian registry of industrial goods which the EAEU countries will open for public procurement,» said Iya Malkina.

The issue of the movement of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals from Kazakhstan by rail to other countries of the union will be considered too. Iya Malkina recalled that Kazakhstan used its right to appeal the ruling of the EEC Board on this issue.