Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in Kazakhstan on Feb 2

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will hold its first meeting of 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 2 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will consider issues related to the development of integration association and the improvement of its legal framework. The agenda will include issues related to the competition rules on the cross-border market and cooperation in the agro-industrial complex. The meeting will focus on the analysis of the macroeconomic situation in the EAEU member states and mutual trade.



"The preparations are underway to sign an agreement on marking goods with the means of identification in the Eurasian Economic Union. The heads of government are expected to approve the provisions on the development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and projects in the industrial sector. The date and venue for the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be announced as well," the EEC said.



Apart from the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Almaty will also host the international forum entitled as Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization. Taking part in the forum will be the EAEU heads of government, international experts, heads of state bodies of Kazakhstan, and journalists. The purpose of the forum is to promote the EAEU region in global digitalization, strengthen partnership in this area among the member countries of the union. The main topic to discuss will be the integration of the information systems of the EAEU states, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.