Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in Minsk on 27 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk will host a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 27 October. The press service of the Belarusian government told BelTA that the council will discuss key items on the integration agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

All in all, there are eleven items on the agenda. The session will discuss the draft EEU Customs Code, the draft EEU budget for 2017, the international activities of the Eurasian Economic Commission, and some aspects of the trade policy, including the application of anti-dumping measures.

The council also has plans to sign a protocol on the extension of the agreement on the implementation of a pilot project to introduce marking of certain categories of goods with control (identification) signs in 2015-2016.

