Eurasian National University become flagship of education in Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the session of the scientific council dated to the 20th anniversary of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University today, the Akorda's press service reports.

Attending the session were reps of government bodies, diplomatic corps, eminent public figures, rectors of Kazakhstani and foreign universities, graduates of the university, students and mass media.

Secretary Abdykalikova addressed the session on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In the opening remarks, the President noted that since 1996 the university has become the flagship among national universities and the spiritual and intellectual center of Astana. President Nazarbayev also expressed hope that the Eurasian National University will remain one of the most important scientific and educational institutions training highly skilled personnel that will implement the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik Yel" (Eternal Nation).

Presently, over 16,000 students pursue their studies at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in 168 majors.

The university cooperates with 258 universities in Europe, Asia and Americas.